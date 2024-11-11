Every week on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you've recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Marley-mae CarvellMarley-mae Carvell was born seven days late on October 15, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 14oz. She is the first child of Tayah Carvell, of Cwmbran.

Rory BromleyRory Bromley was born five days early on October 23, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 4oz. He is the first child of Kirsty Bromley and Scott Mullen, of Newport.

Hudson Myles Gordon Roberts with his parents Anecia and LewisHudson Myles Gordon Roberts was born on September 9, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 15oz. His parents are Anecia Roberts and Lewis Richards, of Pontypool, and his siblings are Nevaeh Roberts, 14, Myah Roberts, 12, and Cohen Roberts, nine.