There will be drumming, festive crafts, comedy and drama performances to provide plenty of November entertainment.

BEAT IT

They will be banging the drum for creativity at Pill Millennium Centre on Saturday.

The inaugural Green Rhythm Drum Festival takes place between 3pm and 7pm, a “vibrant celebration of contemporary drumming infused with hip hop, RnB and Afro beat music”.

There will be live performances featuring an wide range of drumming styles and music genres, food vendors offering a variety of African cuisines and stalls showcasing local businesses.

Free hands-on sessions are available for children to learn musical instruments and explore their creativity. Sign up at eticket.ng/greeen-rhythm-drum-festival-uk

CHRISTMAS CRAFT

GALLERY 57 is offering the chance to get ahead of the game at the start of November and make a Christmas wreath from fabric scraps.

The workshop at Chartist Tower in Newport's Upper Dock Street takes place from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday.

All equipment is provided but creators are welcome to bring in some of their own fabric.

The event is £30 per person, including a mince pie and drink. Call 07504 431762 to book.

MAGIC MAYHEM

THERE will be entertainment for children (and adults) when ‘chaotic comedian’ Seska performs their ‘Cooking up Fun’ show in Newport.

The interactive magic show is at the Riverfront on Saturday, starting at 3pm with tickets costing £9.50.

“Crazier than finding a penguin in your fridge, turbo charged Seska entertains the little ones with plenty of wow and wonder,” reads the promotion.

“Seska is loved by families throughout the UK and mainland Europe. His fast-paced super interactive magic show sells out at festivals and arts centres leaving audiences with a grin on their face.

“His skills and jokes keep mum and dad glued to the show, too. An endearing, charismatic, colourful and chaotic comedian Seska delivers a superb show every time.”

THEY’RE CREEPY AND THEY’RE KOOKY…

Christchurch Music Society’s first performance of The Addams Family was on Thursday night, with two more shows at the Congress Theatre.

“The Noda award winning cast and crew of Christchurch Music Society invite you to join our family, as we take you to the wonderful world of the spooky and kooky and welcome you to ‘The Addams Family’,” they say.

“Reunite with the whole gang as Morticia and Gomez navigate the awful truth of parenthood - children do not remain children forever.

“You can embrace the chaos and find the fun hidden beyond the dark and strange, when you are an Addams!”

The Friday and Saturday night performances both start at 7.15am with tickets costing £15.