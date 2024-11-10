In July, Mr Chippy had closed down much to the shock and disappointment of locals.

At the time, the fish and chip shop in the Cwmbran Centre had closed with immediate effect, with no warning allegedly given to customers or staff.

Having served the community for many years, it has come as a major shock to customers.

On the news that it was closed, Paul Scoplin said the shop had been "doing good business".

Frequent customers will be relieved at the news that it is back in business. It is already back up and running, serving lunch and dinner to locals, as it was closed.

It is a popular spot in Cwmbran. Annmarie O'Connor described MR Chippy as having the "best fish in town, batter not too crunchy, chips cooked to perfection".

Later on July of this year, it was reported that the site on 4 General Rees Square was up for rent.

There has been no official announcement from the takeaway's social media page about why it closed.

Now that the shop is reopen, The Argus reached out to Mr Chippy for comment about the closure earlier in the year.