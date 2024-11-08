With winter finally upon us, households across the country will be looking for ways to save money on their energy bills.

With so much misinformation being spread, an expert has shared some of the most common myths.

Expert debunks some of the most common heating myths

Here are some of the common heating myths debunked by energy-savings expert and founder of BOXT, Andy Kerr.

Turning the heating up all the way will warm a room faster

Andy says that this assertion is false, explaining: "The heating system controls the desired temperature in the room, not the rate at which the room heats up.

"When you increase the thermostat setting, it simply tells the heating system to maintain a higher target temperature. In situations like this, it's advisable to consider the installation of a programmable thermostat."

It's cheaper to keep the heating on all-day

Discussing the popular habit of leaving the heating on all day, he says: "The most efficient way to conserve energy and, consequently, save money in the long term, is to have your heating active only when necessary."

He adds that heat is constantly escaping from your home with the rate of this depending on the quality of your insulation.

Leaving the hot water timer on all day will save money

“Switching your boiler on only when hot water is needed is not only more cost-effective but also energy-efficient. If you keep your hot water running continuously, your boiler will continuously heat it even when not required."

He recommends setting a timer to heat your water an hour or two daily just before your usage times.

Painting a radiator black has no effect on its efficiency (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Radiators should be painted black to make them more efficient

Andy says this is untrue, adding that thermostatic radiator valves are better for regulating individual radiators and that the installation of reflective panels is the best way to direct heat into your home.

Turning on the light switch uses energy, so it should be left on

Andy comments: “This is an extremely common energy-saving myth but it’s simply not accurate. The most effective approach has always been to turn off the lights when leaving a room."

Most heat is lost through windows

This assertion is "entirely inaccurate" with uninsulated walls accounting for as much as 35% of heat loss, according to the energy saving expert.

Windows are said to account for as little as 10% of heat loss in a home.