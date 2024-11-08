While there are some big things you can do – like installing solar panels – it is also important to find easy and cheap ways to save money.

Experts from Money Magpie have shared their top tips to allow you to see easy savings on your next energy bill.

Founded by TV personality and money expert Jasmine Birtles (Homes Under the Hammer, GMB, This Morning, BBC News plus many more), MoneyMagpie has been helping millions of people make better financial decisions for over a decade.

These are their top tips.

Top Energy Saving Hacks

Turn your curtains thermal

This is one of my favourite hacks because it doesn’t even mean you have to buy new curtains for your home. Unpick the lining on your existing curtains and sew in a PVC shower curtain before relining them.

Yes, it’s that simple! The PVC barrier helps keep the heat in your home and you won’t see any difference in how they look on the outside.

Wrap your windows

While we’re looking at our windows, those of us with single glazing can invest in inexpensive thermal film. This won’t affect how much light comes through, but can make your windows more heat retentive in winter.

Avoid pesky draughts

Ever got a chill down the back of your spine while watching TV? It’s not a ghost! It’s your draughty doors. Draught excluder tape is really cheap and eliminates those cold gusts of wind.

Use your smart meter to be energy aware

If you have a smart meter installed, put the display where you can see it. It will show your household energy spend in near-real time to help you make simple changes that could reduce your bills. If you don’t have one installed yet, you can request a smart meter at no extra cost from your energy supplier.

Finally, remember to switch off! Keeping things on standby can make your energy bill rocket without you even realising. Turn things off at the wall instead of leaving them on standby – and switch lights off when you leave a room. It’s that easy to save hundreds on your energy bill!

It could be the right time to look for a fix on your energy bill, too. This summer the Energy Price Cap is down – so fixing a price before prices rise again in winter is a good move to keep your bills low for the next year.