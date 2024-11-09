Christmas is fast approaching and across the UK people are getting ready for the festive season.

With this in mind, the experts at GO Outdoors have put together several lists outlining the best places to visit this festive season whether you're looking for the perfect holiday, that special Christmas market or somewhere to see snow.

Introducing the lists, GO Outdoors said: "A winter getaway can be magical, as cities and towns transform into festive wonderlands, with twinkling lights and occasional snowfall.

"The right destination can set the perfect holiday mood for those looking to make the season unforgettable.

"With unique local markets, seasonal cabins, and picturesque walking areas, there’s an ideal place for any escape."

Best place to see snow during the festive season

The best places in the UK to see snow this festive season, according to GO Outdoors, are:

Cairngorms National Park (average annual snow days: 66.4) Aberfeldy (31.8) Inverness (27.1) Stirling (20.6) Sheffield (15.8) Aberdeen (14.3) Derry (12) Perth (11.9) Mold (11.7) Caerphilly (10.6)

Caerphilly among best places in the UK to see snow this festive season

Caerphilly was named among the best locations in the UK to see snow this festive season.

It was one of only two places in Wales, along with Mold, to make the GO Outdoors list, which unsurprisingly was dominated by locations in Scotland.

Caerphilly was said to have 10.6 snow days a year (on average) just behind Mold (11.7), Perth (11.9) and Derry (12).

Cairngorms National Park was the best place to go if you are searching for snow ahead of Christmas in 2024, with the Scotland location boasting 66.4 snow days a year.