Gwent shoplifting cases have increased by 43% in the last year according to the The Office for National Statistics. This is most out of all the Welsh police areas.

Lawrence Jones-Hughes, store manager at SportsDirect in Newport said: "The shoplifting is dreadful around here."

Mr Jones-Hughes said shoplifting, which happens every day, is getting worse this time of the year, as thieves are stealing from SportsDirect and "selling it off at Christmas".

The shop has installed facial recognition cameras to spot repeat offenders. they also have tags on many of their items

However, the extra security still does not stop shoplifters.

"Yesterday, I saw a bloke take some clothes off the rack and make for the door. I shouted at him and he ran out. I tried to chase after him but couldn't get near him."

(Image: Tristan Rees) Lawrence Jones-Hughes, store manager at SportsDirect, Newport said the shoplifting is "dreadful".

Lotty Lloyd, who works at CeX, the DVD and game shop, said: "We get many many DVD thefts."

The CeX store on Commercial Road in Newport, have introduced a policy where if a DVD is valued over £6 it is not stored in its case and instead behind the till.

However, this does not stop the theft of the case. For some games, particularly ones like Pokémon, half of the value is the case itself, which can be sold on.

Ms Lloyd said: "We do not hand tech over the counter until they pay. We have had cases where people grab the tech and run."

(Image: Tristan Rees) CeX staff (Lotty Lloyd (L)). Shoplifters target the shop every day.

Boots, the chemist chain, on Commercial Road have also upped their security. Staff have body cameras on their clothes and expensive items are tagged.

The store manager said: "We have upped security in the shop."

The manager said it is not only the frequency of raids but what the thieves are stealing, saying: "They used to come for premium skin care items, and razor blades. But now they are taking anything - toiletries, baby milk."

(Image: Tristan Rees) Boots staff have been given body-cameras to help solve the rising cases of shoplifting in Gwent.

Paddy Lillis, General Secretary of the Retail trade union Usdaw, said: "This increase in shoplifting is further evidence that we are facing an epidemic of retail crime, which is hugely concerning."

Gwent Police are trying to get on top of the situation.

"Police services across the country have seen an increase in shoplifting trends, and Gwent is no exception," said Gwent Police Detective Chief Superintendent, Andrew Tuck.

He said: "Theft, and particularly shoplifting, is not a victimless crime; the impact of this offending is felt not only by businesses and retailers, but also the community."