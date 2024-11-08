Here is a run down of what is happening and when.

The parade participants will assemble outside the front of Corn Exchange, High Street (by the D Day Memorial) at 10.15am.

At 10.35am the parade will march across Newport Bridge to Clarence Place, arriving at the Cenotaph at 10.42am when it will be positioned by the Regimental Sergeant Major who is leading the parade.

At 10.58am Newport's Mayor, the civic party and clergy will take up position on arrival at the Cenotaph and the Bishop of Monmouth, the Very Reverend Cherry Vann, will start the service.

After the service there will be a march past starting at 11.20am. This will be lead by the RSM, ex-servicemen and women and standard bearers.

The parade will return across Newport Bridge to High Street where it will be dismissed.