The reality dancing programme has already lost one dancer this week after Amy Dowden was forced to pull out of the competition after suffering an insufficiency stress fracture to her foot.

The 34-year-old Welsh dancer had only just returned to Strictly in 2024, the show's 20th anniversary series, after missing out last year while undergoing cancer treatment.

Dowden had been partnered up with JLS star JB Gill for this year's series of Strictly, but Lauren Oakley has now taken her place.

Rumours have also been circulating around the future of fellow professional dancer Radebe on the hit BBC show, with reports speculating he may be set to leave the show.

The South African star has been a part of the Strictly professional line-up since back in 2018, and is this year paired with Gladiator star and former Olympian Montell Douglas.

Johannes Radebe issues update on Strictly Come Dancing future

However, Radebe took to social media late on Thursday (November 7) to reject rumours he was leaving the show, saying "it's a lie".

In a video on Instagram, the Strictly professional said: "I'm not going nowhere! The story isnt true.

"I love @bbcstrictly and I want to do this beautiful show for as long as they want me - and the body will allow.

"I have Kinky Boots and other work in the pipeline yes but nothing will take me away.

"Love you all Jojo."

His current Strictly partner Douglas also appears in the video, seen dancing with Radebe.

She also posted a comment saying: "Go put me inside trouble and that's fine by meeeeeeeeee."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday (November 9) airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6.35pm.