And Newport music legend Benji Webbe will be the special guest switching on the city’s Christmas lights at the event.

Gareth Gates (Image: Submitted) Countdown to Christmas will run from 2pm to 5.30pm on Saturday, November 16, and will feature live music and fairground rides culminating in the official switching on of Newport’s city centre Christmas lights and a fireworks display.

Pop star and West End actor Gareth Gates, who has sold more than three million singles in the UK and topped the charts four times since finishing as runner-up to Will Young on the original Pop Idol talent show in 2002, and has also appeared in leading roles in the West End, will be performing some of his biggest hits live at the Newport event.

Support acts include local performers Alimish, Callum Richards, Caitlin Lavagna, and Ryan Keyse & The Nighshift.

The cast of Dick Whittington, this year’s Riverfront Theatre panto, and performers from the city’s youth arts charity Urban Circle will also be performing.

Benji Webbe will be switching on the Christmas lights with the city’s mayor Councillor Ray Mogford.

Benji is the lead singer of the rap metal band Skindred, the former leader of the group Dub War, and a veteran of the city’s 1990s rock explosion which saw Newport dubbed the ‘new Seattle’.

Benji and Skindred celebrated the most successful period of their careers in the last 12 months, with their album Smile reaching number two in the charts, a sell-out show at Wembley Arena and an appearance on Later… with Jools Holland.

The day also marks the start of free parking on Saturdays in council-owned car parks in the city centre, which runs until December 31, and of Newport Bus’ Family for a Fiver offer (one day’s unlimited travel in Newport for one or two adults and up to three children for just £5), which runs until January 5.

The event will culminate with the Christmas lights switch-on at 5.15pm followed by the fireworks display at 5.30pm.

The event is organised and delivered by the Newport BID in partnership with Newport City Council, Friars Walk and Newport City Radio. This year’s event is funded by the UK Government via the Shared Prosperity Fund.