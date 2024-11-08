Carolyn Thomas led a debate on the petition submitted by the British Medical Association (BMA) as part of the professional body’s 'Save our Surgeries' campaign.

The Labour politician, who chairs the petitions committee, attended a meeting with GPs and told the Senedd their message was clear: the current funding model is unsustainable.

She said: “Over the last two decades, while the number of face-to-face appointments, digital contacts and phone calls has risen, the complexity of the work has been transformed, expenses have risen, and the cost of premises has leapt up.

“Yet the share of the health budget spent on GP services has shrunk..”

Ms Thomas, who represents North Wales, said: “In some areas, recruitment and retention is the main worry but in others it's the crumbling fabric of buildings. In others, it is the rapidly ageing population or a growing workload that isn't matched by an equivalent rise in capacity.

“But underlying all of these is money to pay for the services that we all want to see.”

Sam Rowlands, the Conservatives’ shadow health secretary, said eight per cent of NHS Wales funding goes to GPs which is lower than levels from 2005/6.

Mr Rowlands pointed out that more than 100 surgeries have closed in the past 12 years.

Plaid Cymru’s Heledd Fychan criticised 'huge underinvestment' over the past decade, telling the Senedd that Wales remains 500 GPs short of the OECD average.

She said: “There were 372 GP services in Wales at the end of June, which is 14 fewer than when the BMA launched the ‘Save Our Surgeries’ campaign. It is clear, therefore, that these consistent warnings about a shortage of provision … have fallen on deaf ears.”

Ms Fychan, who represents South Wales Central, raised concerns about big companies, often located outside Wales, stepping into the market for GP services.

She said: “In the Aneurin Bevan area, eHarleyStreet is a clear example of this. This continues with the damaging trend of profits being taken out of the health system into private pockets, and also makes the provision vulnerable.”