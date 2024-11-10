The event is being held as part of World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week 2024 (November 18 to 24).

It is being held by the Arwain DGC programme at 7pm on Wednesday, November 20.

AMR is classed as a ‘One Health’ challenge – as antibiotic resistance threatens the health of humans and animals. The World Health Organisation has warned that AMR is an issue where “without urgent action, we are heading for a post-antibiotic era, in which common infections and minor injuries can once again kill.”

unded by Welsh Government, the programme helps vets, farmers, and horse owners in Wales treduce the risk of AMR by promoting animal health and productivity, training, the application of new technology, data gathering, and research.

Taking part in the webinar will be vet Katy Groves, of South Wales Equine Vets, who will explain why the key to improving horse health and welfare is often the ‘prevention is better than cure’ approach.

As part of the Arwain DGC programme, a study has been conducted on equine owners in Wales and their understanding of AMR and antimicrobial use by Dr Rebekah Stuart, of Aberystwyth University, who will present the findings during the webinar.

To find out more about the webinar email arwaindgc@mentera.cymru