In that time, the Wales team has grown to nearly 40 and is set to hit the 50 Welsh jobs target sooner than the original five-year goal. It also has based in New York and Austin in Texas.

The Wales team works on top tiered AAA games projects, working across multiple time zones and using evolving tech to work on some of the world’s favourite games, played by millions of people each day.

Having secured support from the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund, and with advice from the Creative Wales team, the studio has already created 28 highly skilled specialist roles in the capital over the past 12 months, with more to come.

At a recent visit to Rocket Science, minister for the creative industries Jack Sargeant said: “Rocket Science’s presence in Cardiff has been a boost to the games sector in Wales as a whole. It’s been great to hear how they have already begun working with local companies, the educational sector and local initiatives to grow employment options within Wales.

“There is huge potential for the video games sector in Wales, a market that is projected to grow to more than $200 billion by 2025.

“This studio is a fantastic example of how Creative Wales and Economy Futures Fund support can help drive economic growth and provide high quality employment opportunities for current and future generations.”

Rocket Science’s founder and CEO Tom Daniel, who is originally from Bridgend, said: “What has been hugely apparent to us at Rocket Science is the real sense of pride and ambition that the Cardiff team have for growing the gaming ecosystem in Wales.

"In the future, we want to look back at not just a thriving Welsh Rocket Science business but a thriving Welsh gaming industry as a whole.”

