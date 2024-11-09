During the 1980s, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Richard and Birgitte van Deurs Henriksen, visited Gwent on a number of royal engagements.

They visited areas including Newport, Caerleon, Chepstow and Abertillery, meeting key members of the local councils and army officers as part of their engagements.

Mayor of Newport Bob Allen, Gwent County Council chairman John Turner and Blaenau Gwent mayor Harry Evans introduced to the Duke by Lord Lieutenant Hanbury Tenison in Caerleon, November 1987 (Image: NQ Archive)

Duchess of Gloucester visits Allt-yr-Yn Hospital October 1980 (Image: NQ Archive) (Image: NQ Archive)Duke of Gloucester visits the Fine Art building at Gwent College of Higher Education in Caerleon, October 1986 (Image: NQ Archive) Duke of Gloucester opens rebuilt Territorial Army Centre in Abertillery, May 1988 (Image: NQ Archive) Mayor of Chepstow Pat Fleming meets the Duchess at the Army Apprentice College in Chepstow, July 1983 (Image: NQ Archive) Duchess of Gloucester cuts the cake at Chepstow's Army College, July 1983 (Image: NQ Archive) Duke of Gloucester visiting Gwent, November 1984 (Image: NQ Archive)