Do you know someone that’s done their fair share of rounds in the ring? If you or someone you know has put on the boxing gloves at some point, then you’ll love these old pictures of the sport back in the day.
The following pictures are of the Pearce brothers. The Newport brothers boxed professionally in the 60s and 70s and even earned themselves nicknames like ‘Newport’s own Rocky’ and ‘the bomber.’
The athletic siblings pictured below are Ray, Gary, David and Ronnie Pearce.
Below is a photo of heavyweight David Pearce at 23 who alongside his other brothers came from a family of 7 boxing brothers.
Yet the Pearce brothers aren’t the only boxing stars Gwent produced.
The following photos show the best of Gwent’s boxing scene at the time!
