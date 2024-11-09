Nibble deli at 2 Livingstone Place in Newport is the newest addition to Maindee's up and coming food scene.

Many Newport people complain of not enough healthy food options serving items to-go in the city and in my opinion, Nibble fills this gap in the market.

It is owned and ran by Sara Kelly, 44, who has been cooking for as long as she can remember.

"I grew up in the Ship Inn in Caerleon as my parents ran it and have been cooking since I was a little girl," Sara said.

"My family took over the Old Barn (in Llanmartin), 21 years ago and so catering runs in the family.

"It's a hard job, despite some thinking it is easy. I cook between 400-500 meals a day, every day."

MORE NEWS: Newport kebab shop popular on Just Eat has poor hygiene

Sara also runs Muscle Meal Prep UK, a food delivery service intended to help people keep track of their fitness goals.

She caters for any sized event, for adults and children alike, making colourful charcuterie boards.

One example of Sara's events catering. This one includes a Watermelon cake! (Image: Nibble Deli) Their food is freshly prepared daily and they offer a range of delicious breakfast and lunch options, as well as protein-based cakes and sweet treats - perfect for gym lovers, or anyone who wants to make a healthier choice.

Though with Nibble deli, the healthy option does not mean you need to sacrifice flavour.

I tried a salad box with sweet chilli chicken, potatoes, pasta, rice, fresh vegetables and garlic sauce.

It was a real feel good lunch and the portion size was incredible for the prices. I will definitely be back.

The deli is open Tuesday to Friday from 11.30am to 4pm.

From December, they will be opening on Sundays between 12pm-3pm, serving ready made roast dinners, whereby you can 'make your own' by choosing five veg, meat and either roast or mashed potatoes.

For more information on Nibble, you can follow @nibble_deli_newport on Instagram.

If you are interested in events catering, you can DM Sara on Instagram, @nibble_buffets_newport.