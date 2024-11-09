Sisters Tia Mais, 23, and Amy Mais, 17, will be competing for the Miss Wales 2025 title in spring of next year.

The siblings have been described as lookalikes by friends and family - despite younger sister Amy being 6ft tall and towering over 5ft 7in Tia.

Tia, a digital researcher from Cardiff, said: “We are so close and do everything together."

Amy was inspired to compete for Miss Wales after photographer who works with the current Miss Wales suggested she try out for the role.

When Amy came home, she told Tia and they decided it would be much more fun to do it together.

Both Tia and Amy are hoping that the experience will help them continue in their personal development, after struggling during lockdown.

Tia said: “Covid definitely impacted our mental health. We both overthought things and struggled with body issues – possibly down to spending too much time on social media when living a normal life out and about with friends wasn’t an option.

"We want to show other young women that you need to take life’s opportunities and shouldn’t let anything hold you back.”

Miss Wales organiser, Paula Abbandonato, said: “Miss Wales is committed to Beauty With A Purpose and that means empowering young women and raising money for good causes through the glamour and fun of pageantry.

"The fact that Tia and Amy can experience it together is absolutely lovely and I wish them both the best of luck.”