Elias Houston, 26, from Abergavenny was pulled over on the A40 after he had overtaken a police car in his BMW.

The personal trainer told officers: “I use drugs but I don’t supply them. I have friends who do.”

Cops found a mobile phone linking him to the sale of cannabis and also seized £6,500 in cash from him, Newport Crown Court was told.

Rose Glanville, prosecuting, said Houston was in the “middle of the chain” having upstream supplier contacts importing drugs and was operating as a street dealer.

The defendant, of St Helens Crescent, Llanellen pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of criminal property.

The offences took place between February 13, 2023 and March 2, 2023.

Houston was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Tom Roberts representing him said in mitigation: “This is a man who has much promise.

“He’s a loving father and supporting partner.

“The pre-sentence report is an overwhelmingly positive one and it lays out his genuine remorse.”

His barrister added that there had been a lengthy delay in the case coming to court and that there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

The court was told that Houston had turned to drug dealing when he had been an expectant father and struggling with his business as a personal trainer.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond, told him that his decision to turn to serious crime had been a “misguided” one.

The defendant was sentenced to a 12-month community order and he must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Houston will also have to face a proceeds of crime hearing at a future date.