Each year, Tim undertakes an ambitious bike ride to honour those who served - and this year's challenge proving to be his most memorable yet.

Military vehicles from World War Two on show in Caerleon in support of Tim Bishop's 100-mile charity ride (Image: Steve Binns) Originally planning to ride 80 miles to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Tim instead chose to complete a full 100 miles - this time in tribute to the centenary year of the Caerleon branch of the Royal British Legion.

Over the years Tim has cycled 700 miles in support of the RBL.

The success of these rides has sparked local fundraising efforts led by Caerleon’s RBL branch resulting in the installation of a memorial bench in Caerleon’s Garden of Remembrance, providing a space for community members to reflect and remember.

Tim said: “It’s important to me to keep the memory of those who served alive and to support those still facing the consequences of conflict. This ride allows me to reflect on both past sacrifices and the ongoing struggles of veterans today.”

The 2024 ride was more than a personal achievement; it was a community-wide event with increased involvement from local groups, with local schools, children and rugby clubs showing their support along the route.

Second World War vehicles, memorabilia, and vintage cars were displayed at the Ye Olde Bull Pub’s car park.

Caerleon RBL also achieved a milestone in their years-long campaign to honour Private Richard Cook.

With the support of MP Stephen Cocks, his wife Susan, and local historians, the branch successfully submitted evidence proving that Private Cook, who enlisted in Newport on October 16, 1914, at age 22, succumbed to injuries sustained in the First World War.

This year a Commonwealth War Grave was dedicated in his name at St Cadoc’s Churchyard in Caerleon.

The 100-mile journey took Tim 12 hours, with eight hours and 40 minutes spent in the saddle.

He said: “I ended the ride with a toast to absent friends.

“The support this year was truly incredible. Every year, this event grows stronger, and I’m grateful to be part of a community that honours our history and our veterans so wholeheartedly.”