2:22 - A Ghost Story, the hit play by Danny Robins, is coming to Cardiff.
The critically acclaimed, supernatural thriller starts its UK tour in August next year and will be stopping at the New Theatre, Cardiff, on February 16 to 21, 2026.
The play's success includes three years in the West End over seven seasons. There have been 12 replica productions worldwide and the show has been seen by more than million people in 17 different countries.
2:22 is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast and TV series Uncanny, and is directed by Matthew Dunster.
It is an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear.
Tickets for the Cardiff dates are on sale now. Go to the New Theatre website for more details.
