Public Health Wales has confirmed they are working with Newport Council on an investigation into Supakart following the events of Friday, November 1 where visitors to the venue were left throwing up and unconscious following an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning incident.

It is understood between 30-50 people were effected by the incident.

A PHW spokesperson said: “Public Health Wales is aware that a number of people became unwell while visiting a go-karting centre in Newport, and we have been working with the local authority to address the problem.

"The cause of the incident is subject to a health and safety investigation by Newport City Council.”

Newport City Council have said that their health and safety investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

A spokesperson, commenting on the incident, said: “Newport City Council was informed that people were taken ill while visiting Supakart Newport on the weekend.

“The premises were voluntarily closed on Saturday and remained closed while health and safety investigations continues.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while the investigation is underway, but we hope everyone involved makes a full recovery.”

Eyewitnesses have said they saw multiple people throwing up outside and two boys lying down in the reception area.

One family who had been at the centre for a special occasion, said they started to experience "carbon monoxide like" symptoms, including feeling very dizzy and with intense headaches.

After going outside to get fresh air, the family were told by one of the Supakart team at reception that the centre had "a ventilation issue".

The mother of the two boys who had been seen lying down in the reception area, Kristie Richards, of Tredegar, has told the South Wales Argus of her family's "lucky escape" from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Kristie and her family were at Supakart to celebrate her son’s birthday on Friday, November 1, 2024.

She recalled how her son and his friend had told her they were feeling "unwell and dizzy" after riding the go karts and attempted to go outside for some fresh air.

After both boys fell unwell a second time, Kristie remembered seeing around 20 people looking unwell or vomiting, with the centre forced to close at around 9pm on the Saturday.

Kristie called 111 after the whole family woke up unwell the following day, and was advised to attend A&E as soon as possible.

It was while at the emergency department that staff alerted Public Health Wales to the incident as around 30-50 people had attended A&E with the same symptoms.

The council have said the centre will remain closed while the investigation is continued.

Supakart were approached for comment.