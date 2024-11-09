The call comes after research revealed 42 per cent of people who receive telephone support calls say they visit their GP less often as a result.

Almost half (47 per cent) of people aged over 75 surveyed said feelings of loneliness and/or isolation heighten in winter.

Of those who live alone, one in six say they feel forgotten during winter, and 20 per cent have no one to turn to for emotional support during the season.



The charity’s Stay Safe, Warm and Well campaign, delivered in partnership with long-term partner Yakult, offers wellbeing advice and support throughout the winter, and urges people to prepare for the season not only practically, but emotionally.

The Stay Safe, Warm and Well guide includes advice on how to achieve this, including encouraging sign ups to telephone support services and information on accessing the Virtual Village Hall online community of events and activities, as well as providing vital practical guidance on topics such as money-saving advice and energy-saving tips.