The awards celebrate the efforts of police and law enforcement individuals across the UK and Ireland in the fight against piracy.

Tarian was among 12 individuals and three teams rewarded for their work in investigating intellectual property crime.

Tarian was represented by A/DS Craig Davies, DS Emma Brown, DC Charles Lan, and financial intelligence analyst Gaby Worgan and part of Tarian Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) in South Wales.

It was honoured with a team award, along with Merseyside Police and the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU for their collaborative efforts in tackling IP crime.

Kieron Sharp, CEO of FACT, said: “These awards are a testament to the hard work and commitment of those who strive to protect intellectual property rights.

"Each recipient has played a crucial role, and we are proud to honour those who have gone above and beyond in their investigative work.

“The dedication of these recipients has not gone unnoticed. Piracy not only undermines the efforts of creators but also fuels organised crime, posing significant risks to our wider communities. Their exceptional contributions highlight the importance of our collective mission to combat this threat.”

The FACT Excellence Awards, sponsored by QEB Hollis Whiteman, celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to protecting intellectual property rights in the UK.

FACT are dedicated to collaborating with law enforcement to combat piracy and safeguard intellectual property. These awards emphasise the importance of this collaborative effort.