The memorandum of understanding between the NHS in Wales and Illumina will build on existing research into lung cancer diagnostics.

It is hoped it will expand into other cancer types, and into wider areas of genomics with the aim of prevention, earlier diagnosis and personalised treatments.

The MoU has been signed by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Cardiff University, Public Health Wales and Illumina Cambridge Limited, in collaboration with the Welsh Government, and facilitated by Life Science Hub Wales and Genomics Partnership Wales.

Cabinet secretary for health and social care Jeremy Miles visited the Canolfan Iechyd Genomig Cymru (Wales Genomic Health Centre) in Cardiff to meet the Genomics Partnership Wales partners and Illumina and see how Wales is striving to lead the way in this area.

He said: “Our ambition is for Wales to be at the forefront of genomics and this Memorandum of Understanding reflects our efforts to strategically partner homegrown talent and ingenuity with industry to help achieve this and strengthen our resilience for the future.

“We believe that working together pooling knowledge and expertise, as well as making better use of the scarce resources available, will boost research into the sector.”

Suzanne Rankin, senior responsible officer for Genomics Partnership Wales, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the field of genomic medicine, and I believe that the strategic collaboration of these organisations represents a fantastic opportunity for Wales to continue strengthening their position in this area.

“The signing of this agreement will support all collaborators in working alongside one another towards a shared set of objectives, optimising care for patients whilst improving the wellbeing of the wider population."

Mark Robinson, Illumina’s vice president and general manager, UK and Ireland, and Northern Europe, said: “Our hope with this Memorandum of Understanding with Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Cardiff University, and Public Health Wales, is that it will enable an even deeper engagement in collaborative research activities and clinical trials that have the potential to save lives through embedding genomic testing into routine care.”