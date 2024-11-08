GWENT Police firearms officers attended an area of Newport yesterday where it is alleged by witnesses that a man was threatening to kill, whilst claiming he had a gun.
People living in Bettws, Newport, claim a 'gunman was on the loose' on Lea Close at around midday on November 7, and that Lambourne Way and Bettws Lane (by Newport High School), were partially closed for two hours.
The police have confirmed a 29-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly making threats to kill.
He was also arrested on suspicion of affray, which means an instance of group fighting in a public place, or a brawl.
Firearms officers were sent to Lea Close as a precautionary measure.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a concern for safety call in Lea Close, Newport at around 1.25pm on Thursday 8 November.
"Officers attended, along with specially trained firearms officers as a precaution.
"A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, threatening communications, and threats to kill.
"He has since be released on police bail."
