Gwent's police and crime commissioner has leant her support to a project which delivers trauma-informed mental health support to children and young people.
Newport Mind is delivering the support to children and young people aged 11 to 25, thanks to by funding from the PCC.
The Piece by Piece project provides mental health support to young people and families who have recently experienced trauma.
Support workers use a range of approaches to support young people in processing their mental and emotional experiences, enhance relationships within the family and explore new coping strategies to reduce any further impact of poor mental health.
PCC Jane Mudd said: “Supporting vulnerable members of our community, particularly children and young people, is incredibly important to me. By intervening at the earliest opportunity and providing the right care we can hopefully stop problems from escalating and safeguard those at risk from becoming perpetrators or victims of serious crime.
“The team at Newport Mind are doing a fantastic job and I am pleased to see that this funding is making a real difference to the lives of young people in Gwent.”
The project received funding from the PCC community fund which supports projects that aim to keep children and young people in Gwent safe, happy and healthy.
Emily Thomas, from Newport Mind, said: “We are privileged to be able to provide a safe, supportive space for young people and their families affected by crime to improve their mental health, wellbeing and experiences, which is being made possible by the OPCC funding.
“We view each new referral that comes through to us as an opportunity for change and healing. We work closely with young people to reduce re-offending behaviour and encourage them to make positive changes for themselves, their families and their wider community.’’
