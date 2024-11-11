Deborah Stevens, whose house backs onto the greenspace in Henllys, said the land "looks like a war zone".

Residents are upset by Torfaen County Borough Council for not buying the land when it was put on sale and for not preventing the destruction of its trees.

Ms Stevens, alongside other residents, said they were under the impression the land was protected as it housed wildlife.

(Image: Tristan Rees) Henllys play park has had several of its trees cut down.

"The council advised us he was only removing dead hedgerow which is far from the truth as you will see and furthermore did not carry out an environmental report as far as we are aware as a lot of wildlife used this area," said Ms Stevens.

Another resident, Martin White, said he believed the council was preparing a Tree Preservation Order.

However, because they have moved too slowly this will not be done in time before the new owner cuts down the trees.

Mr White said in conversations he had had with the new owner, Nick Richards, he was told that the trees would remain.

Nick Richards said: "I can confirm the tree surgeon (Scott Jones referred by Newport City Council) and (Simon Shukman from Town & country maintenance Ltd) have only cut down the dead, self seeded trees and brambles which were podding the other trees etc.

"I have contacted the local council to confirm evidence of what has been completed."

The land had been a green space for 30 years and was auctioned off a year ago to a private buyer.

It had been owned by a company, David Maclean Homes.

(Image: Tristan Rees) The park is now a muddy field.

Many of the Henllys community believed the land had been transferred to the Torfaen County Borough Council after David Maclean Homes went into administration, because the council was maintaining the land, which houses oak trees as well as birdlife, bats and foxes.

Henllys Community Councillor Valerie Waters said: "A year ago, it became clear that whilst Torfaen County Borough Council had managed Henllys Way Play Park for 30 years they had not actioned the transfer of ownership from David Maclean Homes."

The land went up for auction and was not bought initially. The Henllys community wanted to council to buy it.

Cllr Waters said: "When Torfaen County Borough Council were made aware by Henllys Community Council that the Park was to be auctioned they decided not to submit a bid."

However, Torfaen Council did not buy the land and Nick Richards stepped in.



"Henllys Community Council are extremely disappointed that public land has gone into private ownership, which is a great loss to the Henllys community," said Cllr Waters.

The Argus has asked Torfaen County Borough Council for a comment.