The report shows that office take-up in the city in Q3 2024 reached 146,000 sq ft, representing a 122 per cent increase on Q3 2023.

Savills reveals that the most active sector during the quarter was the professional services sector, with a 25 per cent of total office take-up in Cardiff.

The most active sector for the year so far was the public services sector (education and health) accounting for 30 per cent of total take-up.

Gary Carver, director in the office agency team at Savills Cardiff, said: “The significnt increase in Cardiff’s office take-up, particularly in the offices located around Central Station, underpins the demand for quality office space in prime locations."