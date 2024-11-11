Kieran Thomas has been living in temporary accommodation in a shared property on West Park Road in Newport near the Handpost Inn, for months.

He has been requesting to be moved by the housing team at Newport City Council since August of this year due to the “disgusting” conditions he is living in.

Mr Thomas has had to contend with other residents leaving spray marks of faeces on the walls, mirror, floors and sink in the shared bathroom.

Mr Thomas has contended with faeces marks regularly being left on the toilet, walls and sink of the shared bathroom (Image: Kieran Thomas) He even has pictures of the faeces being spread all around the toilet seats, with the floor now rotten and seeped through with urine.

Given the nature of the shared accomodation, Mr Thomas has tried to cope with his situation, but his health conditions have made that almost impossible, as well as his kitchen being “overloaded with rubbish”.

He said: “This is because of other people’s laziness. The kitchen is becoming infested with fruit flies, which have been getting into my bedroom.

“It’s in such a state that it’s not safe for me to go in there.”

The bathroom floor is now rotten and seeped through with urine (Image: Kieran Thomas) He has already had food poisoning from the property at least once, resulting in a hospital visit.

Mr Thomas also has a young son who is unable to visit him in his temporary accomodation.

He said: “I have been repeatedly requesting somewhere more suitable to stay so I can see my son, but the council are ignoring me.

“They don’t seem to care and have basically left me to rot. I have been begging the council for help, but they are just not interested.”

The kitchen's rubbish is overflowing, resulting in an infestation of fruit flies on rotting food (Image: Kieran Thomas) According to Mr Thomas, his health condition means that he must be able to get straight access to his meals with them being completely untouched, but he claims that his food has been stolen from the communal fridges on multiple occasions, leaving him unable to eat.

He works full time and says he shouldn’t have to live in these conditions.

He explained: “I just want some recognition from the council for them to understand the poor conditions I’m living in, instead of just ignoring me and saying nothing’s available.”

Mr Thomas says he should not have to live in these disgusting conditions (Image: Kieran Thomas) Newport City Council confirmed they are working with Mr Thomas to address the issues identified and provide support.

A spokesperson continued: “Like many areas in the UK, Newport is facing a housing crisis with unprecedented levels of demand while at the same time the supply of available housing and temporary accommodation is under severe pressure.

“We do everything we can to help individuals and families facing homelessness. This does often mean using temporary accommodation until permanent accommodation can be secured.

“Where people experience tenancy management issues, every effort is made to manage within the property. This is preferred to moving people multiple times as we know the impact this too can have on the lives of residents.

“For the safety and security of tenants and visitors, visitors are not permitted in temporary accommodation.”