Cabinet secretary for economy, energy and planning Rebecca Evans will lead a delegation to the MEDICA trade fair in Düsseldorf next week.

With more than 30 Welsh companies and 50 delegates attending, it will be Wales’ largest presence at the international medical industry trade fair since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rebecca Evans, said: “The Welsh life sciences industry is scaling at pace, making it one of our most exciting and dynamic growth sectors. It currently turns over more than £2.85bn each year, much of which is export focused.

“We have supported many of the sector’s businesses on their export journeys and it is fantastic to be supporting such a large Welsh presence at MEDICA this year.

“Our attendance will further raise the profile of Wales and Welsh business on a global platform, and strengthen our partnership with Germany – one of the largest export markets for Welsh goods.”

Among the Welsh companies attending MEDICA is Newtown-based CellPath, which specialises in the manufacture and supply of equipment and services used in cancer diagnostics.

Another company exhibiting is Cardiff-based Health & Her, which sells a range of supplements to help women as they experience hormonal changes. It has recently entered the lucrative US and Chinese markets following attendance at another global healthcare trade show – Arab Health, in Dubai – as part of a Welsh Government trade mission.