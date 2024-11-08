Darren Hoare, 39, and Stephen White, 62, were “gambling with people’s lives” when they falsely passed potentially dangerous cars as being perfectly safe for the road.

They were working together at a test centre at Motazone in Cwmbran, Tim Naylor, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court.

The duo was charging customers afraid of racking up expensive repair bills £100 for an MOT certificate with no test involved.

Hoare would issue the bogus MOTs while White’s part in the scheme saw him provide his colleague with log in details so that more fakes could be issued.

They made thousands of pounds from the scam and would share each £100 50-50 when they were jointly involved, Mr Naylor said.

Although there was no evidence that any vehicle that was falsely passed was subsequently involved in a road accident, “that was by pure luck”.

Hoare, of Farlays, Coed Eva, Cwmbran pleaded guilty to 14 counts of fraud and asked for a further 230 offences to be taken into consideration.

White, of Thorncliffe Way, St Dials, Cwmbran admitted nine counts of making use of an article used in a fraud and asked for a further 172 offences to be taken into consideration.

The offences took place between June 2, 2023 and September 15, 2023.

They were caught following a DVLA probe and investigators could prove vehicles issued with MOTs were nowhere near Motazone at the time thanks to ANPR data.

Hoare was the subject of a community order at the time of some of his offending for failing to provide a specimen of breath.

White has no previous convictions.

Jac Brown for Hoare said: “The defendant made full admissions in his voluntary interview which was followed up by his guilty pleas.

“The offending was stupid.”

His barrister added: “He was going through a difficult divorce at the time but that doesn’t explain his offending.

“The defendant completely regrets his offences and he’s ashamed of his actions.”

Mr Brown said father-of-three Hoare has found a job with another company and could be in line to be promoted to the post of area manager.

“His employers are aware of these proceedings,” he stated.

Rose Glanville representing White told the court that her client’s offending had been “opportunistic” and it was revealed he was £12,000 in debt.

“He is deeply embarrassed by his actions,” she said.

She added that the defendant cares for a severely disabled daughter.

Judge Paul Hobson told Hoare and White: “MOT testers have an important responsibility to the public to ensure that cars on the road are safe to be there.

“You were motivated by greed and in doing what you did, you were gambling with people’s lives.

“You were allowing potentially dangerous vehicles to stay on the road.”

Although he said they “richly deserved to go to prison” he spared them immediate terms because of the chance of them being rehabilitated.

Hoare was jailed for two years which was suspended for 18 months.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £3,000 towards prosecution costs.

White was sent to prison for 18 months but that was suspended for 18 months.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,500 towards prosecution costs.