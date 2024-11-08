This decision follows a consultation where 297 residents responded, with 285 in favour and 12 against.

Three additional emails were received, with one in favour and two against.

The Rogerstone Community Council meeting on October 2 at Tydu Community Hall, attended by Councillors S Bowen, S Jones, Y Forsey, C Larcombe, B Davies, J Reynolds, A Hobbs, K Hopkins, S Meek, R Lloyd, and J Gibbons, gave the green light for the project.

Councillors N Upham, G Foley, N Ireland and D Mlewa sent their apologies.

Several environmental and topographical surveys are planned or already underway as part of this initiative.

The council members also heard more about the creation of a community orchard in High Cross Open Space from Becky Williams, a Local Places for Nature representative.

The orchard will be the size of a football pitch and will feature heritage Welsh varieties of apple and pear trees.

The orchard aims to boost biodiversity and offset carbon emissions, with the added benefit of being near allotments to aid pollination.

The Welsh Government grant for this project will cover consultation, training, trees, sleeves, planting, an interpretation board, and fencing if needed.

The council members expressed their support for this project. Ms Williams will create a detailed plan and a public consultation which will go to the members for approval.

The community orchard project will involve volunteers from the Wild About Rogerstone group and schools.

They will receive training to assist with pruning, grafting, and maintenance.

At the meeting, members discussed the forthcoming installation of a defibrillator at the Greenfield Road telephone kiosk, hoping it would be installed by the end of the month.

The council's new electric truck was also a topic of discussion, with plans to purchase seat covers and potentially badge the vehicle.

Councillor J Reynolds informed the council that Newport City Council would install fencing for the closed riverbank path next week and has ordered additional signage.

The council discussed a public meeting organised by a resident and concluded that the majority of members would not attend as there was no clear agenda or chairperson. They also believed it was unlikely that a representative from Newport City Council would attend.

The community can access all information about Jubilee Park on the council's website and the published minutes.

The allotment plots are nearly all allocated, with new additions to the list set to be allocated in due course.

The council plans to establish a working group to discuss a tenants' committee and new agreements.

Members were delighted with the Wild About Rogerstone group's success at the Wales in Bloom Awards, where the Glade Community Garden area received a Level 5 Outstanding certificate and a National Certificate of Distinction. This was given to them amongst competition from 128 other community gardens in Wales.

The council also discussed arrangements for Remembrance Sunday, including the progress of the working group, scout bands, police involvement, road closure, and traffic management.

The council staff will put out lamp post poppies as usual.

The council also confirmed the arrangements for the Carol Service on December 12 at 7pm.

The event will be advertised in the Rogerstone Directory and on social media.

The council plans to discuss several urgent matters at the next meeting, including the children's play park location, the number of defibrillators in Rogerstone, and the cost of living event.