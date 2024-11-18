Every week on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Proud big brother Braiden and big sister Sierra-Rose with baby AxlAxl Noah Colin Hall-Mills was born on October 19, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 11oz. His parents are Shannon Hall and Brogan Mills, of Undy, and his siblings are Braiden, seven, and Sierra-Rose, four. Mum Shannon said: "I was induced on October 17 at 37 weeks due to having a previous stillborn baby boy at 35 weeks due to severe pre eclampsia. Axl was born very quickly after labour started. However shortly after birth I suffered a seizure and needed to go to intensive care unit for the night and then high dependency to recover. After I was discharged Axl was readmitted to the children’s ward due to jaundice and needed light therapy for two days. We are back home now and recovering well. We would just like to thank the entire team of doctors, nurses, midwives who worked hard to get me stable and helped look after our baby while I recovered."

Eddie George BelliEddie George Belli was born on October 27, 2024, at home in Pontypool weighing 7lb 5oz. He was delivered by his dad Ben Belli. His mum is Angela Belli and his big sister is Mille, four.

Rudi Ralph - 1 day old

Rudi Ralph was born on September 24, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 1oz. His parents are Abbie Ralph and Sam Ralph, of Gilwern, and his sibling is Alex, 11.