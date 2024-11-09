The food and drink company is well known for a range of products including KitKat, Smarties, Nesquik and Nescafe coffee, while it is also responsible for the confectionary company Rowntree's.

But its range of products has varied over the years with new treats being added and others being discontinued.

Chocolates discontinued by Nestle recently

Nestle has axed several products from its range in 2024.

In February (2024), Nestle announced it was cutting Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars from its range of products.

Shoppers learnt in June that Nestle's limited edition Yorkie Orange chocolate bars - first launched in the UK back in 2021 - had also been discontinued.

Nestle confirmed, in August, that it had discontinued Rowntree's Randoms Squidgy Swirls.

While Smarties Buttons were also axed from Nestle's range of products in October.

The axing of these products in 2024 comes following the discontinuation of Caramac and Animal Bars in November last year.

These treats join a long line of Nestle chocolates axed over the years.

Other Nestle chocolates that have been discontinued include:

Nestle Combos (2022)

Rowntree's Cabana (early 1990s)

Nestle Maverick (2000)

Nestle white chocolate Crunch (2018)

Nestle Wonka Bars (2014)

New Nestle chocolates in 2024

It's not been all bad news for Nestle fans, with several new chocolates being released in the UK in 2024.

In June, the company revealed the launch of the new KitKat Chunky Crunchy Double Chocolate.

Other new releases in 2024 have included a white chocolate KitKat and several new Aero flavours including Strawberry and Choco-hazelnut.

Meanwhile, Nestle recently revealed several new chocolates as part of its 2024 Christmas range, as well as the return of the Quality Street Coffee Creme chocolate.