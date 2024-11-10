Sam Thomas Probert, 27, was travelling at 35mph over the 70mph limit on the A4042 at Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran.

The offence occurred on March 7, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Probert, of Clairwain, New Inn, Pontypool was disqualified from driving for six months.

He was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.