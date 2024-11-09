Police are appealing to find a man who has breached his licence conditions and has been recalled to prison.
Christopher Drew, 31 from the Cwmbran area, received a prison sentence of 18 months for assault occasioning ABH.
Drew has links to the Cwmbran, Pontypool and Brecon areas and breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on Monday 14 October.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101, quoting log reference 2400352778 or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or X.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
