Crimestoppers has offered a £1,000 for anyone who can help them with information to find the person pictured in relation to an incident in the Alway area of Newport on October 30.

Gwent Police reported on November 1 that an unknown person was believed to have thrown a brick at a marked police car parked in the police station car park in Alway at around 3.10pm on 30 October.

No officers were in the car at the time and no injuries were reported but there was damage to the door of the parked car.

If you have any information on the unknown individual that could help lead to their arrest, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website where you can provide information.