The road closures will be in place from 7am until 1pm.

Which roads are affected?





Multiple roads in Newport city centre will be closed as part of the parade.

These roads are:

High Street

Griffin Street

Market Street

Upper Dock Street (from Skinner Street to Old Green roundabout)

Old Green roundabout

slip road to Old Green roundabout from Kingsway

slip road to Old Green roundabout from Wyndham Street

Newport Bridge

Clarence Place

Caerleon Road (from Clarence Place to Church Road)

Chepstow Road (from Clarence Place to Cedar Road)

Corporation Road (from Clarence Place to St Vincent Road)

East Usk Road (from Clarence Place to Tregare Street)

The Newport Stedfast Band will lead the parade which will leave High Street at 10:35 am and make its way to the Cenotaph at Clarence Place.

The City of Newport Male Choir will perform at the Cenotaph, along with the Newport Borough Brass Band.

The service will be led by The Right Revd Cherry Vann, Bishop of Monmouth, and will take place at the Newport Cenotaph, starting at 10.58am with the guns sounding at 11am to mark the start of the two-minute silence.

At 11.20am, the mayoral and civic party will proceed to the saluting dais, with the mayor, Lord Lieutenant and Commanding Officer take up position on the dais.

The march past is led by the ex-servicemen and women and standard bearers. The RSM (Regimental Sergeant Major) will lead this and the rest of the parade.

On Saturday 16 November the Merchant Navy Remembrance service will take place at Mariners Green.