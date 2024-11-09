Find out in the list below where your nearest Remembrance Day parade or service is being held this Sunday.

Newport

Newport's Remembrance Day parade is taking place at the cenotaph on Clarence Place. The parade will begin on High Street opposite the Corn Exchange and be led by the Regimental Sergeant Major to the cenotaph.

A service will be led by The Right Revd Cherry Vann, Bishop of Monmouth, and will take place at the Newport Cenotaph, starting at 10.58am with the guns sounding at 11am to mark the start of the two-minute silence.

Torfaen

Remembrance Sunday is a day to honour and remember the sacrifices of those who have served in the armed forces. This year, it falls on Sunday, 10 November.

The Pontypool Branch of the Veteran’s Association will hold an Armistice Day Service at Pontypool Park memorial gates on Monday, 11 November at 11am.

Join in paying tribute at the following Remembrance Sunday parades:

Blaenavon

10.40am - Parade from the Top Car Park, marching via Broad Street and Ivor Street to the Cenotaph.

11.00am - Wreath laying and service at the Cenotaph.

Cwmbran

10.20am - The Parade Assembles on Clomendy Road

10.30am - Parade will form up on Wesley Street. Parade will move off down Wesley Street onto Cocker Avenue, halting at the lights before Henllys Way. Parade will fall out for marchers to enter Cwmbran Park.

10.50am - Service of Remembrance at Cwmbran Park

New Inn

10.00am - Parade assembles at St Mary’s Church Hall, The Highway, New Inn.

10.10am - Parade moves off to St Mary’s Church.

10.30am - Church Service at St Mary’s.

11.20am - Parade returns to St Mary’s Church Hall.

Pontnewydd

10.15am - Parade assembles.

10.30am - Parade from Pontnewydd Royal British Legion Club, Station Road, Pontnewydd for wreath laying ceremony and service at the Cenotaph. A two-minute silence will be observed at 11.00am.

Pontypool

11.45am - Parade assembles on Commercial Street, Pontypool town centre.

12.00noon - Parade moves from assembly point to Memorial Gates, Pontypool for service and wreath laying ceremony; return via Clarence Roundabout.

Blaenau Gwent

Tredegar

Remembrance Day Parade will be held in Tredegar on Sunday 10th November 2024.

The arrangements include a Church service at St George’s Church between 10.00am-10:20am, then the parade will form outside the church setting off at 10:30am heading through Church Street, Commercial Street, (Queen Victoria Street), Castle Street and Morgan Street into Bedwellty Park making its way to the War Memorial where the normal Service of Remembrance will take place, along with the two minutes silence and wreath laying ceremony. After which attendees will then disband.

Ebbw Vale

The Parade will assemble on Sunday 10th November 2024 in Bethcar Street near Weatherspoon’s, Ebbw Vale, at 10.15 am, and at 10.30am. It will then proceed via Market Street and Libanus Road to the War Memorial for the Service of Remembrance, which will commence at 10.50am.

After the service, the parade will re-form and march back up Libanus Road with the salute being taken in Market Street before being dismissed.

Refreshments will be served at the Adult Education Centre on James Street following the parade being dismissed.

Cwm

The Parade will assemble on Sunday 10th November 2024 in the car park at Cwm Business Centre Marine Street, Cwm at approximately 10.20am, and at 10.30am will proceed via Marine Street to the War Memorial outside the library building on Cannings Street for the Service of Remembrance, which will commence at 10.50am.

Llanhilleth

The Llanhilleth Service of Remembrance will take place on Sunday 10th November 2024 at the War Memorial outside Llanhilleth Institute, to commence at 10.45am.

Abertillery

Remembrance Day Parade and Service will be held in Abertillery on Sunday, 10th November 2024. Assemble at 10.15am at the top end of Church Street, march off at 10.30am through Church Street, via Hill Street and Somerset Street, to arrive at the War Memorial for 10.45am, for the Service of Remembrance.

Brynmawr

Remembrance Day Parade and Service will be held in Brynmawr on Sunday, 10th November 2024, assembling at 10.15am outside the old Legion Club on King Street and will set off at approximately 10.25am, via King Street, Somerset Street and Bailey Street to arrive at the War Memorial on Market Square for the Service of Remembrance to commence at 10.45am.

After which, the parade will reassemble on Alma Street and proceed back to Brynmawr Social Club (previously the Royal British Legion) via Bailey Street, Somerset Street and King Street.

Nantyglo & Blaina

Remembrance Day Parade and Service to be held in the Nantyglo and Blaina area on Sunday, 10th November 2024. Commencing at 2.10pm from Garn Cross, Nantyglo and proceeding to the War Memorial, Central Park, Blaina for a Service of Remembrance at 2.45pm.

Following the Service, the parade will re-form and march to the Institute/Library, High Street, Blaina, the salute will be taken at the Old Council District Offices, with the Parade being dismissed outside Blaina Institute/Library Building.

Following completion of the Service and Parade, refreshments will be available at the Cons Club, High Street Blaina.

Rassau & Beaufort

The Service of Remembrance for the Rassau and Beaufort area will be held on Sunday, 10th November 2024.

The parade will assemble at 1.30pm at the main entrance of the Beaufort Theatre and at 1.45pm will march down Beaufort Rise to the Cenotaph for the service of remembrance.

After the service the parade will reform and march back up Beaufort Rise where the salute will be taken before being dismissed at the Beaufort Ballroom.

Following dismissal of the parade, refreshments will be available in the Beaufort Ballroom where everyone is welcome.

Bourneville

Sunday 10th November 2024. Assemble at Community Hall at 3.00pm wreaths will be laid at the war memorial.

Blaenau Gwent (Abertillery)

Sunday 10th November 2024. Assemble at Community Hall at 4.00pm.

Caerphilly

Sunday November 10

Cefn Hengoed

In the grounds of Derwendeg Primary School, Cefn Hengoed.

10:40am Service and Laying of Wreaths.

Risca

Darren Gardens (Main Cenotaph in Risca, St Mary’s Street).10:45amParade from Rifleman Street to depart approx. 10:30am.

Cwmcarn

Zion Baptist Church, 10am Remembrance Service at Church. Parade to gather immediately following service to march to War Memorial.

Cwmcarn War Memorial 11am Service and laying of Wreaths.

Abercarn

Abercarn Church 10am Remembrance Service 10am at Abercarn Church followed by Service and Laying of Wreaths 11am at Cenotaph.

Abercarn Cenotaph 11am

Gelligaer

St Cattwgs Church .10:50am Service and Laying of Wreaths.



Tir-y-Berth

Tir-y-Berth Memorial – Churchfield Close, opposite Tir-y-berth School.



10:40amService and Laying of Wreaths.

Ystrad Mynach

Trinity Church 9:30amParade from Church at 10:30am on Nelson Road down to the Memorial at YYF for 10:55am for Laying of Wreaths and Service.

Memorial Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr 10:55am

Llanbradach

Central Car Park, Llanbradach 10:30am Parade from Car Park at 10:30am to Memorial. Service starts at 10:50am and Laying of Wreaths.



Markham

Markham War Memorial, Pantycefn Road.

10:30am Service and Laying of Wreaths

Argoed

Argoed Village Hall Memorial 10:45am Service and Laying of Wreaths.



Pengam

Cenotaph Pengam 10:45am Service and Laying of Wreaths.

Cefn Fforest



St Thomas Church, Cefn Fforest 10am Service of Remembrance at St Thomas Church at 10am then Parade towards the Cenotaph to arrive at 10:50am prior to the Service and Laying of Wreaths.



Refreshments to follow at Cefn Fforest Community Centre from 11:30am onwards.



Cwmfelinfach

Cwmfelinfach Memorial Gardens (Glan-y-Nant).10:30am Gather at 10:30am for 10:45am Service and Laying of Wreaths.

Wyllie Memorial on Glanhowy Road.11:45am Gather at 11:45am for 12pm Service and Laying of Wreaths.



Caerphilly

St Martins Church, Caerphilly.

2:45pm Parade from St Martins Church at 2:45pm along Cardiff Road to the Cenotaph for 3pm. Service and Laying of Wreaths.



Brithdir

Brithdir Memorial.10:50am Service and Laying of Wreaths.

New Tredegar

New Tredegar Cenotaph.10:45am Service and Laying of Wreaths followed by Service at St Dingat’s Church at 11:10am.



Tirphil

Tirphil Memorial11.30amService and Laying of Wreaths.



Troedrhiwfwch

Troedrhiwfwch Memorial.11am Service and Laying of Wreaths.



Nelson

St John’s, Nelson. 9:30am Service at St Johns followed by a parade down to the War Memorial and Act of Remembrance at 10:50am at the War Memorial.



Bedwas

Bedwas Junior School.10:45am Bedwas Junior School for 10:45am then Parade to Bedwas Cenotaph outside Bedwas Council Offices for Service and Laying of Wreaths at 11am.



BTM Community Council Offices open for Refreshments

Trethomas

Memorial Garden, Navigation Street.

10:45am The Trethomas Christian Fellowship will lead the Service and Laying of Wreaths from 10:45am at the Memorial Garden.

BTM Community Council Offices open for Refreshments.

Machen

Machen Royal British Legion.10:15am Parade to St John’s Church for Service of Remembrance at 10:45am.



Machen Cenotaph, Commercial Road.

11:20am Parade from St John’s Church to Commercial Road Cenotaph for Service at 11:20am.



BTM Community Council Offices open for Refreshments.



Newbridge

Parry Square, Newbridge.

9am Assemble at Parry Square at 9am. Parade from Parry Square from 9:30am to Tabernacle Church for a Service. March from Church to Cenotaph for 10:50am.



Blackwood

Blackwood Cenotaph.10:30am Service and Laying of Wreaths.

Crumlin

Crumlin Cenotaph, Mining School Hall.

11am Service and Laying of Wreaths

Hafodrynys

Hafodrynys Cenotaph.11am Service and Laying of Wreaths.



Rhymney

Rhymney Memorial.10am Service and St David’s Church followed by parade to the Cenotaph for Laying of Wreaths.



Abertysswg

Abertysswg Memorial 10:30amService at St Paul’s Church then move to Memorial for Laying of Wreaths.



Pontlottyn

Sunday 10th November St Tyfaelog’s Church, Pontlottyn.

10am Non Eucharist Service followed by Parade to Pontlottyn Memorial for Laying of Wreaths at 11am.



Aberbargoed

Aberbargoed Memorial Garden.10:40am

Parade at 10:30am from St Peter’s Church to War Memorial gates at 10:40 for Service and Laying of Wreaths.

Bargoed

St Gwladys Church, Bargoed 10:30amService and Laying of Wreaths



Oakdale

Oakdale Square. 11am Parade starts at 10:30am from Penmaen Avenue to Oakdale Square for Service and Laying of Wreaths at 11am.

Maesycwmmer

Community Garden, Old Age Pensioners Hall, Maesycwmmer.

12:30pm Service and Laying of Wreaths followed by refreshments at the Old Pensioners Hall.

Senghenydd

Senghenydd United Reformed Church. 10.45am Meet ready for Short Parade to Senghenydd Cenotaph.



Senghenydd Cenotaph, Senghenydd Square.11amService and Laying of Wreaths.

Monday, November 11

Gilfach

Garden of Peace 10:45am Service and Laying of Wreaths.



Risca

Risca Memorial Garden 10:45am10:30am gathering for a 10:45am start