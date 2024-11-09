Jack Pugh, 29, from Cwmbran assaulted Berkan Yaman outside Londis in Abergavenny after the victim had banned his friend from his store, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The defendant, of Brangwyn Avenue, Llantarnam pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm on September 11 last year.

He also admitted possession of a knife in public a few weeks later on September 29 when he was arrested for the assault.

Pugh was spared prison by Judge Timothy Petts.

The defendant was jailed for 10 months but the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, attend 26 sessions of an accredited programme and complete a five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Pugh will have to pay Mr Yaman £500 compensation and was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact him.