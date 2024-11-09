Starting with a service at St Margaret’s church, members of the armed forces and Royal British Legion were joined by councillors, Senedd members, and members of Parliament.

Children from local primary schools, including Blackwood, Cefn Fforest, Libanus, and Pontllanfraith, were also in attendance, before the group marched to Dragon Square in the town.

Speeches were then made, with Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE, the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, thanking the crowd of around 100 people for coming, before The Last Post was played and a two minute silence observed.

The Lord Lieutenant then declared the poppy appeal officially open, as a brass band played the Welsh and UK national anthems.

Onlookers, including MPs Chris Evans and Ruth Jones, Senedd member Peredur Owen Griffiths, High Sheriff of Gwent Helen Mifflin, and several councillors, then made their way to Blackwood Miners’ Institute for refreshments.

At the Miners, a buffet was laid-out alongside knitted figures, hand-crafted by Sharon Finch to raise money for the RBL.

Blackwood branch's secretary Natasha Hocking told the Argus: "The Blackwood and District branch would like to thank everyone who attended the event.

"We want to say a huge thank you to Blackwood Town Council and mayor Rhys Mills for the support we received with not only the event but all the organisation such as the road closures in the run up to the day."

Gwent's Royal British Legion chairman Andrew Doody was also delighted with the turnout for the event and voiced a hope that lots of people will be attending the Remembrance Day parade and service on Sunday.

He said: "We really could not have wished for a more successful event or better turnout.

"The church pews were completely full and the service by Reverend Mark Owen was outstanding.

"Every single aspect of the service and following parade, which was led by a lone piper that arrived at Dragon Square, was brilliant and a wonderful experience.

"I just hope that everyone will be attending our Remembrance Day services this weekend."