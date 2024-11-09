The Prince of Wales bridge will be closed overnight between junction 21 and junction 23 due to planned roadworks.
The closure will be in place between midnight and 6am on November 10, 2024, and traffic will be diverted via the M48.
Traffic Wales South have confirmed the road will be closed in both directions due to the roadworks.
🚧 Roadworks 🚧— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) November 9, 2024
📅 09/11 ⌚ 00:01 - 06:00
📍 #M4 Prince of Wales bridge
⛔Closed both directions
Use the #M48 as a diversion pic.twitter.com/q411LjhMec
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here