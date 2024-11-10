Ali Hussain, 21, was locked up for seven years and six months last December after he was caught with his elder brothers Mureed Hussain and Mujtaba Hussain.

The trio flooded the streets of Newport with class A drugs.

Prosecutor Laurence Jones told Cardiff Crown Court Ali Hussain benefitted by £35,586.78 drug trafficking.

MORE NEWS: Couple had 58kg of drugs worth £290,000 in their house

He has zero assets so was ordered by Judge Paul Hobson to pay a nominal fee of £1 within three months or serve one additional day in prison in default.

Mureed Hussain, 31, was jailed for 13 years and Mujtaba Hussain, aged 30, given a 12-year custodial sentence last year.

(Image: From left to right, Mureed Hussain, Mujtaba Hussain and Ali Hussain (Image: Gwent Police))

The brothers were from Newport but had moved to Birmingham.

But they used their extensive contacts in their former hometown to travel down from the West Midlands to sell class A drugs in the Somerton and Maindee areas of the city.

The court heard how the siblings were running a profitable drugs line using burner phones.

Between June 2021 and February 2022, more than 10,000 text bombs were sent out to prospective customers.

When addresses in Birmingham linked to the trio were raided, police seized a 1kg block of heroin, a £25,000 Rolex watch and £25,000 in cash.

The heroin could have been sold on the streets for £177,000 once it had been broken down.

All three were convicted by a jury following a trial.

They were found guilty of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and money laundering.

Judge Eugene Egan told them: “You played for high stakes with your eyes wide open and you lost.

“Huge profits were made in your slick operation and you all played crucial roles.”