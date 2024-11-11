Gemma Jones, 34, was locked up for six months at Newport Magistrates' Court after she pleaded guilty to five offences.

She was caught stealing £60 worth of goods from Farmfoods in Brynmawr and later pinching cleaning products valued at £97.22 from Poundstretcher in Tredegar.

The defendant was arrested for having the steak knife in public at St Georges Court in Tredegar.

Jones also breached a criminal behaviour order twice when she defied it by being in Tredegar’s Commercial Street and Gwent Shopping Centre.

All five counts took place between August 11 and October 19.

The criminal behaviour order breaches occurred shortly after the order was imposed.

Jones, of St Georges Court, Tredegar will have to pay compensation to Farmfoods and Poundstretcher.