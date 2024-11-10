Residents are asked to have their say on an ambitious set of potential projects for Cwmbran town centre.
The Cwmbran Placemaking Plan sets out several proposals for the next 10 years, including better public spaces, walking and cycling routes and more to do in the evenings.
The plan also highlights how a range of public, private and third sector funding could help realise the vision.
For more information about the plan visit the website or one of the drop ins:
Wednesday 27 November, 11am - 6:30pm, Gwent Square in Cwmbran town centre
Thursday 28 November, 11am - 6:30pm, Cwmbran Library
