Walter Conway may be a familiar name to Tredegar residents but outside the Blaenau Gwent town he is lesser known.
A series of events last month aims to change this.
A mural was painted on the town’s shopping centre by artist Paul Shepherd.
There is a portrait of Walter surrounded by images of locations that were important to him.
These include Pochin No.1 Pit where he worked underground and Park Place Presbyterian Church where he was a deacon and teacher.
A blue plaque was unveiled on Rawlinson Terrace at the home where Walter spent most of his married life with his family.
It was unveiled by Jeremy Miles, cabinet secretary for health and social care and Walter’s great grand daughters, Julie Watkin and Allison Nutland.
