Almost one-in-six year 11 students in Wales (15.9 per cent) are regularly using vapes, according to new data.
Over 45 per cent of students in year 11 say they have tried a vape.
Meanwhile, just 5.5 per cent of students in year 11 now regularly smoke, down from 7.5 per cent in 2021.
Less than three per cent of students in years 7-11 smoke regularly. The majority of these also vape.
This new data, from The School Health Research Network, is being published as the UK Government introduces a Tobacco and Vapes Bill that will pave the way for restrictions on the marketing and sale of tobacco, vapes and other products.
