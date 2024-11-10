Over 45 per cent of students in year 11 say they have tried a vape.

Meanwhile, just 5.5 per cent of students in year 11 now regularly smoke, down from 7.5 per cent in 2021.

Less than three per cent of students in years 7-11 smoke regularly. The majority of these also vape.

This new data, from The School Health Research Network, is being published as the UK Government introduces a Tobacco and Vapes Bill that will pave the way for restrictions on the marketing and sale of tobacco, vapes and other products.