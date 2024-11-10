TWO Newport men accused of kidnaping a woman have appeared before the city’s magistrates' court.
Harri Lasslett, 23, of Lee Sanderson, 51, have been charged with committing the alleged offence on December 11 last year.
Lasslett has also been charged with wounding her with intent and possession of a knife in public on the same day.
The case was adjourned to the crown court with the next hearing due to take place on December 6.
Lasslett, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody and Sanderson, of Gaer Vale, was granted conditional bail.
