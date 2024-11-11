Checks carried out on the vehicle revealed that it had no valid insurance.

Traffic officers stopped the vehicle and seized it.

The driver was also discovered to not have a valid driving licence, so they were reported on this matter.

Gwent Police shared the news and image of the offending vehicle being taken away on social media around 2.30pm on Sunday.

The post said: "Yesterday #PillNPT witnessed this vehicle driving in our ward area.

"Our checks showed the vehicle having no insurance It was stopped by traffic officers where the vehicle was seized and the driver was reported for not having a driving licence."