JAMES BOYCE, 37, of Rodney Road, Newport must pay £465 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on November 25, 2023.

His driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

KELLY CONYERS, 35, of Lewis Street, Abersychan, Pontypool must pay £353 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proven in her absence that she drove through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on October 9, 2023.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

NICHOLAS JAMES SUMMERS, 41, of Coed Y Felin, New Inn, Pontypool was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAMELA RACHAEL MCGOURLICK, 35, of Waunheulog, Nantyglo was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW LESLIE WATKINS, 41, of Queen Street, Blaina was banned from driving for six months after he admitted speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire last New Year’s Eve.

He was fined £100.

RADOVAN BREJCHA, 28, of Aberthaw Road, Newport was banned from driving for 14 days after he admitted driving without due care and attention on the A4810 on Queensway Meadows on January 24.

He must pay £762 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOHN BADRU, 44, of Canning Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER HOWELL JOHN, 38, of John Jobbins Way, Penygarn, Pontypool must pay £142 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on September 23, 2023.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

HELEN MARY NORRIS, 66, of Pantyfid Road, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding at 49mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on December 30, 2023.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

MARCU CIRPACI, 57, of Chepstow Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GRAHAM LLEWELLYN, 66, of St Clares, Rhymney, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.